Stan Lee, who began in the business in 1939 and created or co-created Black Panther, Spider-Man, X-Men, The Mighty Thor, Iron Man, The Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, Daredevil, Ant-Man and others, died Monday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center https://t.co/fEYNEJdzGR pic.twitter.com/Ih8FIgUvFr