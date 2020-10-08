Louise Elisabeth Glück urodziła się 22 kwietnia 1943 w Nowym Jorku. Jest autorką kilkunastu tomów wierszy, najnowszy - "Faithful and Virtuous Night" (Giroux, 2014) zdobył National Book Award w kategorii "poezja". Inne jej tomiki to m.in. "Poems 1962-2012", "A Village Life: Poems", "Averno", "The Seven Ages", "Vita Nova", "October".

Noblistka jest też autorką m.in. tomów "Meadowlands", "The Wild Iris", "Ararat", "The Triumph of Achilles", a także esejów takich, jak "Proofs and Theories: Essays on Poetry" (Ecco Press, 1994). Poetka wykłada obecnie na Yale University.